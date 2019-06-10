The entrance sign of Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems stands outside the company's office in Los Angeles, California, USA, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A sign hangs from an awning at the entrance of United Technologies Corp. Aerospace systems in Los Angeles, California, USA, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

United Technologies Corp. doubled down on the aerospace market with an all-stock deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon Co., after UTC executives earlier chose to exit the escalator and air-conditioner businesses, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.

The combined company, valued at more than $100 billion after planned spinoffs, would be the world's second-largest aerospace-and-defense company by sales behind Boeing Co., with annual revenue of about $74 billion this year.