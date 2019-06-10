United Technologies Corp. doubled down on the aerospace market with an all-stock deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon Co., after UTC executives earlier chose to exit the escalator and air-conditioner businesses, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.
The combined company, valued at more than $100 billion after planned spinoffs, would be the world's second-largest aerospace-and-defense company by sales behind Boeing Co., with annual revenue of about $74 billion this year.