Construction workers in front of the entrance gates of the Legoland Malaysia theme park during a media preview tour in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, 25 April 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHEN MORRISON

Merlin Entertainments PLC said Monday that it plans to open a Legoland theme park in South Korea in cooperation with local government, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The company said it has entered into a partnership agreement with the provincial government of Gangwon, where the park will be located.