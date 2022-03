Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Girondins Bordeaux in Paris, France, 13 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi is the new global ambassador for Socios.com, the 'fan tokens' company announced on Tuesday.