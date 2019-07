Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim at the annual Friars Club Foundation Gala at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York, USA, 07 October 2014. EPA/JASON SZENES EPA/JASON SZENES

A file picture dated 02 April 2012 shows Carlos Slim Helu, Mexican business magnate and philanthropist attending the fifth meeting of the Broadband Commission for Digital Development organized by Macedonian government in Ohrid, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Grupo Sanborns, part of the group of companies owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, has increased its stake in Asian retail company Miniso BF Holding to 33.27 percent.

The conglomerate raised its share of capital stock in the Chinese-Japanese chain of low-cost stores from 18.27 to 33.27 percent on Monday.