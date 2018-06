Moises Kalach, the head of the CCE's office on international negotiations, speaks at a press conference, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Méndez

The chances for a successful and quick outcome to the process of modernizing the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement have declined after the launching of a trade war by the United States, Mexico's powerful CCE business council said Tuesday.

Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo on May 25 placed at 40 percent the chances of concluding the NAFTA talks with the US and Canada before the July 1 Mexican presidential election, and put them at 80 percent before the end of the year.