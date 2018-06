(L-R) The head of Mexico's National Agricultural Council (CNA), Bosco de la Vega; Concanaco secretary general, Jose Manuel Lopez Campos; CCE chairman Juan Pablo Castañon; the head of Mexico's Banks Association (ABM), Marcos Martinez Gavica; and the head of Mexico's National Chamber of Commerce, Nathan Poplawsky, during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutiérrez

Business leaders are seeking to avoid a rise in consumer prices in Mexico as a result of a possible trade war with the United States, Mexico's National Agricultural Council (CNA) said Wednesday.

"We have to find a way to avoid consumers from being affected, to monitor prices of domestic production and find alternative sources for product supply," the head of the CNA, Bosco de la Vega, said during a press conference.