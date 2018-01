View of the Giant Motors and JAC Motors assembly plant in Hidalgo, Mexico on Feb. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Mexico exported a record number of cars in 2017 despite uncertainty about the industry's future in the event that the effort to renegotiate the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement breaks down, automakers said Monday.

More than 3.7 million cars rolled off assembly lines in 2017, up 8.9 percent from the previous year, the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA) said in its annual report.