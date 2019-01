Mexican bill for 500 pesos on Aug. 27, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 2 percent last year, a slight decline from 2.1 percent in 2017, according to the preliminary estimate released Wednesday by the National Institute for Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

Latin America's second-largest economy after Brazil has long lagged behind other emerging markets in terms of growth.