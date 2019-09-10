Photo taken Sept. 7, 2019, showing the director of the La Principal flag-making company in Mexico City, Eduardo Castaneda (l), and an unidentified worker with one of the firm's handmade national flags. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

With careful handcrafting, a Mexican firm is producing national flags amid the growing threat of Chinese competition, with companies in the Asian giant seeking a portion of the market in the run-up to Mexico's Independence Day celebrations on Sept. 16.

The La Principal company was founded in 1907 and, besides Mexican flags, it turns out and sells other items that are bought mainly in the months of February, for Flag Day, and in September, when the country celebrates its independence, the struggle for which began in 1810 and came to fruition in 1821.