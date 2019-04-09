The Mexican government on Tuesday blamed higher profit margins at fuel distributors for the increase in the price of gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), but it said taxes would not be raised.

"The conclusion is that (the government) is keeping (its commitment) to not raising the price of fuel. However, the increases are occurring because the profit margins of the fuel distributors have gone up," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.