Mexican state oil company Pemex's detection of more than 10,000 illegal fuel taps on its pipelines in 2017, a new record, was due not to an increase in this crime but to stricter controls, the federal government said Thursday.

"Pemex has greatly enhanced its detection of illegal fuel taps ... We're going to deepen this new strategy. We're not going to change it. It began last year and it's a new strategy for fighting fuel theft," presidential spokesman Eduardo Sanchez said at a press conference.