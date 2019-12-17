Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Monday that the requirement for labor inspectors in the implementing legislation introduced in the US Congress for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was not a major issue because the Mexican government was the only entity that could authorize them to perform their jobs.

"The attaches will not be able to go to any establishment in our country because our regulations do not allow it, nor will they ever be allowed to do so," Ebrard said during a press conference at the National Palace.