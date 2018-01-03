Tortilla makers and the Mexican government are trading blame over a potential rise in the price of that basic food item, with the former saying rising energy costs are to blame and the latter warning about possible uncompetitive practices.

The National Union of Corn Mills and Tortillerias (Unimtac), which represents around 80,000 tortilla bakeries and mills nationwide, says the price of that basic foodstuff for millions of low-income Mexicans could rise by between 1.5 pesos and three pesos (between $0.07 and $0.14) per kilogram.