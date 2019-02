The secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Carlos Urzua Maciasspeaks on Feb. 15, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Mario Guzman

Mexico's government on Friday unveiled a 107-billion-peso ($5.5-billion) aid package in 2019 for state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), which is struggling with sky-high debt and has seen its output plummet over the past 15 years.

"We'll be presenting what will be the first injection of funds to support Pemex," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his morning press conference. "If more is needed, we'll allocate more funds."