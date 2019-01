Military guard the fuel distribution centers of the distribution center of the municipality of El Salto, Mexico, 10 January 2019. The President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced today the reinforcement of the surveillance in 1,600 kilometers of Pemex pipelines to avoid the multimillion dollar robbery of fuel, and appealed again to the tranquility before the shortage of gasoline in some states. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Users are fueled at a gas station in Guadalajara, Mexico, 10 January 2019. The President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced today the reinforcement of the surveillance in 1,600 kilometers of Pemex pipelines to avoid the multimillion dollar robbery of fuel, and appealed again to the tranquility before the shortage of gasoline in some states. EPA- EFE/Francisco Guasco

Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has vowed not to reverse course in its fight against fuel theft, saying the strategy the government has adopted is working.

In a statement released late Thursday, Pemex also said that supplies of gasoline and diesel at service stations were returning to normal levels.