BBVA Mexico chief economist Carlos Serrano speaks during the presentation of the third-quarter "Situacion Mexico" report on Aug. 7, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

BBVA Mexico chief economist Carlos Serrano speaks during the presentation of the third-quarter "Situacion Mexico" report on Aug. 7, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

State-owned oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) needs $20 billion annually in private investment in addition to the funds being provided by the government to increase production, BBVA Mexico chief economist Carlos Serrano said Wednesday.

"It needs around $20 billion annually and the only way to get it is by attracting private capital because there is no budgetary room in Mexico for the government to provide these resources," Serrano said during the presentation of the third-quarter Situacion Mexico report.