Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on Jan. 9, 2019. Lopez Obrador called on Mexicans to remain calm despite fuel shortages in several states and the nation's capital, saying that normal service will resume shortly. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Mexico's president appealed for calm Wednesday amid a growing fuel-scarcity problem in several states and this capital, saying that normal service will resume shortly.

"I urge citizens to remain calm and composed ... we're in the process of normalizing the supply," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, said in his daily press conference.