Mexico's President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during his morning press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, 17 January 2019. The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said today that, in addition to the theft of gasoline, illegal petroleum is also illegally stolen for export in platforms of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex). EPA- EFE/Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that crude oil intended for export was being pilfered from the facilities of state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

"We have information that someone is vandalizing our platforms in Campeche, and on the coast of Tabasco, and we want to examine everything linked to oil extraction," the leftist leader said during his daily morning press conference.