Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R), the president-elect of Mexico, and his chief of staff, Alfonso Romo, seen before attending a meeting with the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) in Mexico City, Mexico, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that "mutual trust" was achieved during his meeting with the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), which would allow the new government "to transform the country" in "harmony."

"There is an atmosphere of mutual trust. We trust the business sector and they have expressed trust in the new government, which will carry out actions to transform the country," the president-elect said during a press conference after his two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the CCE.