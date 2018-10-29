Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that the New Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) project had been cancelled following a referendum in which the "No" vote won.
"The decision is to obey the will of the citizens. As a result, two landing strips will be constructed at the Santa Lucia military airport and the current Mexico City airport will be improved, and the Toluca airport reopened," the leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) said in a press conference.