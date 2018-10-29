Business Coordinating Council (CCE) president Juan Pablo Castañon speaks during a press conference on the cancellation of the New Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) project on Oct. 29, 2018, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference on the results of the national referendum on the New Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) in Mexico City, Mexico, on Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that the New Mexico City International Airport (NAICM) project had been cancelled following a referendum in which the "No" vote won.

"The decision is to obey the will of the citizens. As a result, two landing strips will be constructed at the Santa Lucia military airport and the current Mexico City airport will be improved, and the Toluca airport reopened," the leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) said in a press conference.