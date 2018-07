The president-elect of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (C), speaks to reporters prior to his meeting with the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) in Mexico City, Mexico, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R), the president-elect of Mexico, and his chief of staff, Alfonso Romo, seen before attending a meeting with the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) in Mexico City, Mexico, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

The president-elect of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (C), his chief of staff Alfonso Romo (L), and the head of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Juan Pablo Castañon, pose for the cameras, Mexico City, Mexico, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

The president-elect of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, will meet Wednesday with the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) to begin a "constructive dialogue," his chief of staff, Alfonso Romo, said.

The meeting will also be attended by members of the future cabinet of Lopez Obrador, who will be sworn in on December 1 for his six-year term as president, Romo told reporters.