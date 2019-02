Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks on Feb. 18, 2019, at his morning press conference inside the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday accused the head of Mexico's independent Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) of having a conflict of interest and called on Guillermo Garcia Alcocer to resign.

"I have information that there is a conflict of interest in the case of the chairman of the so-called CRE, it does exist and he should not be there," the president said at his daily morning press conference.