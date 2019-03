Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on March 22, 2019, at his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, that the key to bringing down bank commissions is to ensure that those financial institutions face sufficient competition.

"Banks (lower their fees) due to other banks, competition ... when there's no competition, there are abuses," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, leader of the left-leaning National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party, said at his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.