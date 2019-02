President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reacts during a morning press conference, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 08 February 2019. Obrador denounced today the 'dismantling' of the State Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and the presence of private companies in the energy sector. EPA-EFE/ Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday that previous administrations opened the energy sector to private firms with the intent of undermining state-owned electric utility CFE.

"We need to strengthen this productive enterprise that belongs to the nation, which was dismantled so that the entire electric power market was controlled by private firms," he said during his daily morning press conference.