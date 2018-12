Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Dec. 20, 2018, that the army will be tasked with a project in the town of Santa Lucia to expand the capital's existing airport. EPA-EFE/Daniel Aguilar/Courtesy Mexican President's Office

Mexico's president said Thursday that the army will be tasked with a project in the town of Santa Lucia to expand the capital's existing airport.

That less ambitious plan just north of Mexico City will be carried out following the cancelation of a partially built, $13.3 billion entirely new airport for that giant metropolis.