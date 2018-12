Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tells a press conference on Friday , Dec. 7, 2018, that in the coming days he will present a plan to stop fuel theft, a growing problem in the Latin American country. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

"We are already working on a strategy for that purpose and I trust that next week we can present a plan so that every citizen knows what will be done," the leftist leader told a morning press conference.