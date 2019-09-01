An undated photograph provided by Grupo BerryMex shows the reverse osmosis agricultural desalination plant in San Quintin, Baja California, Mexico, the first facility of its kind in Latin America. EPA-EFE/Berrymex

Weather conditions in San Quintin, a region in the northwestern Mexican state of Baja California, are good for growing crops year-round, but the lack of water in the area is forcing farmers to turn to innovative and environmentally friendly technologies, such as desalination, to deal with the problem.

The drought that affected San Quintin from 1985 to 2015 caused the amount of land under cultivation to fall from 28,000 hectares (69,135 acres) to 7,889 hectares (19,479 acres), a reduction of 72 percent. EFE-EPA