Photo taken on June 7, 2019, of some of the exotic coconut candies made in the southeastern Mexican state of Guerrera by businessman Victor Manuel Guzman Aguilar, who has reformulated the traditional recipes of the region and now seeks to export his sweet-tasting treats. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

A worker cleans coconuts on June 7, 2019, the main ingredient of the exotic coconut candies made in the southeastern Mexican state of Guerrera by businessman Victor Manuel Guzman Aguilar, who has reformulated the traditional recipes of the region and now seeks to export his sweet-tasting treats. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

A worker uses a copper pot on June 7, 2019, as part of the process to turn out the exotic coconut candies made in the southeastern Mexican state of Guerrera by businessman Victor Manuel Guzman Aguilar, who has reformulated the traditional recipes of the region and now seeks to export his sweet-tasting treats. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

A Mexican businessman from this town in the southeastern state of Guerrero has reformulated the traditional coconut candies of the region and now seeks to export them.

"We make them in an artisanal way, with less sugar and some secret ingredients," Victor Manuel Guzman Aguilar told EFE this Friday in an interview.