Ariadna Trapote (front c.), seen here after an interview with EFE in Mexico City on Oct. 8, 2019, with her team from Little Bookmates, a startup that allows kids to rent books at home by means of a digital algorithm, and which she created because of Mexico's limited access to public libraries and children's intense relationship with mobile devices. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexico's limited access to public libraries and children's intense relationship with mobile devices led Ariadna Trapote to create Little Bookmates, a startup that allows books to be rented at home by means of a digital algorithm.

The idea arose when Trapote returned to Mexico after attending graduate school in the United States, where she constantly took her children to a public library to take out kiddie books, something she was unable to continue after returning to her own country.