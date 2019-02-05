Army troops and Mexico City police officers guard a fuel distribution terminal on Jan. 14, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico, as part of an operation to stop fuel theft. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzman

A network of officials in 22 states illegally resold fuel donated by state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), the non-governmental organization Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI) said Tuesday.

An investigation conducted by MCCI and the daily Milenio found that at least nine service stations sold fuel in 2015 that was originally donated by Pemex to the Defense Secretariat and the government of Mexico state, which surrounds the Federal District and forms part of the Mexico City metropolitan area, among other entities.