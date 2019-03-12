Fine tequila, the symbol of Mexico so popular at parties and friendly get-togethers, is not exempt from the effects of climate change, which is leading scientists to apply their technology to protect the Aztec nation's signature alcoholic beverage.
Miguel Angel Dominguez, chairman of the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), told EFE Tuesday that distillers both large and small are using the latest science to preserve microorganisms in the soil, care for pollinating fauna, and assure the reproduction and health of agave seedlings.