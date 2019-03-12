Farm workers harvest agave plants, the raw material of tequila, whose distillers now use the latest science to protect the plants from climate change by preserving microorganisms in the soil, caring for pollinating fauna, and assuring the reproduction and health of agave seedlings. EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Machorro/File

Fine tequila, the symbol of Mexico so popular at parties and friendly get-togethers, is not exempt from the effects of climate change, which is leading scientists to apply their technology to protect the Aztec nation's signature alcoholic beverage.

Miguel Angel Dominguez, chairman of the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), told EFE Tuesday that distillers both large and small are using the latest science to preserve microorganisms in the soil, care for pollinating fauna, and assure the reproduction and health of agave seedlings.