Halting the massive invasion of sargassum seaweed on beaches of the Mexican Caribbean, like the one seen here, is currently a government priority, particularly to protect Mexico's prosperous tourism industry. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdez/File

Halting the massive invasion of sargassum seaweed on beaches of the Mexican Caribbean, like the one seen here, is currently a government priority, particularly to protect Mexico's prosperous tourism industry. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdez/File

Halting the massive invasion of sargassum seaweed in the Mexican Caribbean requires the cooperation of the three branches of government with the business and education sectors, Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco Marques said.

"Our goal is to analyze and find viable, sustainable solutions to stop this plague from affecting beaches of the Mexican Caribbean," Torruco said during a meeting organized to deal with the seaweed problem at Puerto Morelos, a city in Quintana Roo state.