efe-epaBy Pedro Pablo Cortes Mexico City

Mexicans have overcome cultural and technological barriers such as lack of confidence in doing things online and lack of access to the Internet and that has created a favorable environment for the digital economy and a boom in e-commerce throughout the country, according to businessmen in the sector consulted by EFE.

Income from e-commerce in Mexico will reach more than $9 billion by the end of this year and about $12.5 billion by 2023, an annual increase of 8.4 percent, the Statista research firm estimates in its most recent report.