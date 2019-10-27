Mexicans have overcome cultural and technological barriers such as lack of confidence in doing things online and lack of access to the Internet and that has created a favorable environment for the digital economy and a boom in e-commerce throughout the country, according to businessmen in the sector consulted by EFE.

Income from e-commerce in Mexico will reach more than $9 billion by the end of this year and about $12.5 billion by 2023, an annual increase of 8.4 percent, the Statista research firm estimates in its most recent report.