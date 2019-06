Some people try to get some sleep while waiting to apply for jobs building an oil refinery in Villahermosa, Mexico, on Monday, June 3. EFE-EPA/ Jaime Avalos

Some people camped out overnight to be at the front of the line here Monday to apply for jobs building a oil refinery that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has made a signature project of his administration.

The federal and Tabasco state governments announced last week the hiring of up to 20,000 people, including electricians, engineers and mechanics, to construct the refinery in the Gulf coast port of Dos Bocas.