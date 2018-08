Photo of an opium poppy, whose legalization for medical purposes is being promoted by the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, one of the regions lashed by gangland violence, as a way of reducing drug-cartel profits. EFE-EPA/Francisca Meza/File

The southern Mexican state of Guerrero, one of the regions lashed by gangland violence, is promoting a project to legalize the growing of opium poppies for medical purposes as a way of reducing drug-cartel profits.

"If you open a legal market...you're going to stab these groups in the heart, and that will help eliminate much of the violence," Guerrero state legislator Ricardo Mejia told EFE.