The Chinese ambassador to Mexico, Zhu Qingqiao (i), the Mexican Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez (c), and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard (d), speak Monday during a press conference City of Mexico (Mexico). EFE / Mario Guzmán

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration wants Mexico to have closer relations with China and a greater presence in the Asian giant, aiming for complementarity rather than competition in economic matters, Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Monday.

"It has been pointed out a lot that China and Mexico compete in everything, but it is not true. There are sectors in which we do compete, but the complementarity of the two economies is more important than competition," Ebrard said during an event on trade with China organized by the Economy Secretariat.