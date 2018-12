Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (center-r) shakes hands with the leader of the CCE business federation, Juan Pablo Castañon at an event in Mexico City on Monday, Dec. 17. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

The Mexican government has reached agreement with representatives of business and labor to increase the minimum wage by 16.21 percent to 102.68 pesos ($5.06) a day starting Jan. 1, the secretary of Labor and Social Provision said Monday.

"For 2019 the general minimum wage will be set at 102.68 pesos and at 176.72 pesos ($8.70) in the free zone along the northern border," Luisa Maria Alcalde said.