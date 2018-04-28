File photo of Juan Gabriel Perez, CEO of Invest in Bogota, during a meeting with Chilean investors in Santiago, Chile, April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Ruiz

Mexico City and Bogota are the two Latin American cities with the highest job growth rates in the last five years linked to foreign direct investment (FDI) known as greenfield investment, analysts told EFE Saturday.

According to estimates made by Invest in Bogota, an investment agency created by the city's chamber of commerce and the local government, the cities with the highest job growth rates in Latin America linked to FDI were Mexico City (15 percent), Bogota (14 percent), Sao Paulo (13 percent) and Monterrey (12 percent).