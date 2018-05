View of shipping containers and cranes at the Port of Veracruz, in Veracruz, Mexico, Oct. 9, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Victoria

The Mexican government on Thursday announced that it will respond to the US imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from its southern neighbor, Canada and the European Union with "equivalent measures on different products."

Given the tariffs imposed by the United States, Mexico will impose equivalent measures on different products such as plain steel, including assorted tubing, pork products and others, the Economy Secretariat said in a bulletin.