Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Dec. 29, 2018, gives a speech in the state of Nuevo Leon, during which he announces that he has just decreed the creation of a free zone along the United States border as part of a project to win investment, create jobs and reduce migration. EFE-EPA/Presidency

The government of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decreed Saturday the creation of a free zone along the United States border as part of a project to win investment, create jobs and reduce migration.

"It is a very important project for winning investment, creating jobs and taking advantage of the economic strength of the United States," Lopez Obrador said on his visit to Monterrey in the northern state of Nuevo Leon.