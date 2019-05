A view of the meeting on May 15, 2019, at the National Palace between the chairman and CEO of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galan (right), and Alfonso Romo, the chief of staff of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. EPA-EFE/Alejandra Cardenas

Mexico's government on Wednesday celebrated Spanish electric utility Iberdrola's plans to invest up to $5 billion in the Aztec nation during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's six-year term.

It said those outlays would contribute to the country's development.