President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference on March 12, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Office of the President

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference on March 12, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Office of the President

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that Mexico had the resources needed to build the Dos Bocas refinery in Tabasco state, refuting statements from the finance secretary cited by the Financial Times.

"We have 50 billion pesos (about $2.6 billion) for the refinery. We do have a budget," the founder and leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.