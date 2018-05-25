Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray has met with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, who is on a state visit to the Latin American country, and both repeated the commitment of their governments to open markets and free trade.

On the occasion of the 130th anniversary of the establishing of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Japan, Foreign Minister Kono made a working visit for the purpose of reaffirming the ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation, and to follow up on previous high-level meetings between the two countries.