Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that while much work remained to be done, his administration's efforts to fight fuel theft were already saving state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) 50 billion pesos (about $2.6 billion).

"Fuel theft has not been completely eradicated. There are still some clandestine taps and we're continuing the operation. It's going to continue. We're not going to get distracted and let down our guard. We're going to stick to the whole plan," the president said in a press conference at the National Palace.