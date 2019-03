Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes part in a press conference on March 8, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/ Mario Guzman

Mexico's president on Friday said that most of the agreements covering investments this year in struggling state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) have already been signed.

"We're now signing agreements, contracts. I can tell you that the contracts already signed on investment in Pemex account for around 80 percent of all of the investment this year," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning press conference.