Tourism in Mexico must promote taking care of biodiversity with measures such as mitigating the environmental footprint to try and halt the ecological overexploitation being suffered by some of the country's tourist destinations.

The director of the Tourism Faculty at Anahuac University, Francisco Madrid Flores, told EFE that the destinations have to understand that climate change, desertification, traffic congestion, air quality and the massive generation of waste are factors that need to be taken into account in tourism planning.