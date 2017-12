An undated photograph showing the floor of Congress in Mexico City. EFE FILE

Mexico posted a budget surplus of 69.7 billion pesos ($3.5 billion) during the January-November period, thanks to higher revenues and reduced spending, the Finance and Public Credit Secretariat said.

During the same period in 2016, the federal government posted a budget deficit of 278.8 billion pesos ($14.16 billion), the secretariat said in the Public Finances and Public Debt report submitted to Congress.