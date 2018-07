Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (holding microphone) introduces the people he plans to appoint to key positions in the energy sector during a press conference in the capital on Friday, July 27. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented here Friday a plan to invest 304 billion pesos ($16.3 billion) to expand energy output, with most of the sum earmarked for state oil company Pemex.

The equivalent of $4 billion will go toward drilling new wells with the aim of increasing oil production from the current level of 1.9 million barrels per day to 2.5 million bpd by the end of 2020, the future head of state told reporters outside his transition office in Mexico City.