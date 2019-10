Guillermo Nieto, president of the National Cannabis Industry Association (ANICANN), speaks during an interview with EFE on Oct. 18, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Business leaders and industry representatives said they were "optimistic" that the marijuana legalization legislation being debated by Congress could lead to a "green economy boom" in Mexico.

Guillermo Nieto, president of the National Cannabis Industry Association (ANICANN), said he expected marijuana to be legalized soon, creating a market potentially worth $5 billion annually by January 2021.