A view of the beaches of the recreation center of Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, 27 January 2019 EPA-EFE FILE/ Alonso Cupul

The state of Quintana Roo, home to Mexico's most popular Caribbean tourist destinations, faces the challenge of counteracting a perception that it is unsafe and persuading travelers from the United States to return, the region's top tourism official said.

Marisol Vanegas Perez told a press conference in Cancun that despite setbacks, the Quintana Roo tourism sector remains resilient.